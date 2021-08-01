Social Demonetisation|Money holders are the key holders

People can be grouped in many ways say, ugly and pretty, or weak and strong, or dull and smart, or villagers and city dwellers, or locals and foreigners and so on. But these distinctions are superficial and diffusible. With money, ugly turn beautiful. With money, the average minds enslave the intelligent minds. With money, villages outgrow the cities. With money, the borders and nationalities become irrelevant. With money, the whole world is ours.

From money, stems the power. Capitalists hold the democrats. Money holders are the key holders. When money talks, nobody cares what kind of grammar it uses. Having or not having money matters, despite all riches. Anyone who has ever struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor. As the poet says,

Therefore, the essential attribute that classifies humans is ‘haves and have-nots.’ For all practical purposes, there are only rich people and poor people and no other people.

The relationship between these two classes is exploitative, and according to the conscious minds it can be resolved by fostering a change in the social psychology. Too many people spend their money for things that they don't want, but to impress those who they don't like. One such miserable example in the context of Kashmiri society can be seen in the live streaming of lavish weddings on youtube. It is very trendy these days and is doing a great disservice to the society. This is essentially a concern because we are a money-deficient society and not a surplus one. In the overwhelmed societies, this may be a non-issue to be overlooked. But here at our place, it is corrosive. The class distinctions get still more contrasting and more divisive.

The civil code gets the most uncivil. The pomp and show of money does not just establish the financial supremacy of upper class, but it also wounds the tender desires and emotions of the poor and innocent. Innocence offers them delightful possibilities for exploitation.