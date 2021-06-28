Sopore youth found dead in Punjab

Sopore Jun 27: A 22-year-old youth from Bomai area of Sopore was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hostel in GMC Chandigarh Punjab on Friday night, his family said Sunday.

According to the family of the deceased Amir Hassan Mir, he was a BSc Nursing student doing internship in GMC Chandigarh where he was found dead at his hostel.

His family alleged that he had been murdered.

They said that Amir was found dead at the apartment by one of his colleagues at around 1 am on June 26 following which he had informed them about it.

The body was taken for post mortem and to complete other legal formalities, and later handed over to his legal heirs, they said.

Amir's cousin, Nazir Ahmad said that they were suspecting it to be a murder as two persons who had left college two years back were present during the incident.

The family demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.