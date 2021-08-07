SP College participates in ‘Beat Covid Campaign’

Srinagar, Aug 7: NSS wings of SP College participated in the Beat Covid Campaign (BCC), an initiative taken by Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

In a statement issued here, the organisers said that the motive behind this programme was to combat Covid and to reach out to the people.

S P College from the J&K took part in the campaign which was scheduled from 6th to 28th June 2021. The college was recognised as a partner in BCC.

The 20-day programme was flagged off by the principal of the college Prof Khursheed Ahmad Khan.

In his address he sensitised the participants about their responsibility towards the society and how small efforts with positive intention could lead to bigger changes in the future.

The five student volunteer teams were in the areas of hospital management, non-hospital management, and support to Covid-affected families, medical supplies, psychosocial support to Covid patients and their family members.

Three faculty members Khalida Hassan, SameeraSiraj and Syed Raashid and around 30 NSS volunteers were involved in rendering valuable service during the pandemic.

The team facilitated health workers during vaccination programmes and gave medical and grocery to the families affected by Covid.

Door-to-door campaigning was also done during this period.

The volunteers displayed videos in their regional languages on social media to disseminate information regarding precautions against Covid and information about vaccination.

On July 31, the work done during the campaign was presented by NSS Programme Officer Khalida Hassan.

“The total number of beneficiaries during the campaign was around 3000 persons for vaccination, 500 families for grocery help, 250 families for medical help and counselling done to around 700 people,” the statement said.