SP Handwara chairs PCPG meeting at Police Post Langate

Handwara, July 24: A Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was held by Handwara Police at Police Post Langate while following social distancing norms and other protocols.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting was chaired by SP Handwara Sandeep Gupta, besides, SDPO Handwara, SHO PS Handwara& other officers were also present in the meeting. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens, DDC Langate, BDC Chairman Langate, Panchs, Sarpanchs, Members of Trade Federation, Numberdars and Chowkidars of the area.

“During the meeting, the participants raised various grievances related to Police and civil administrations. The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned for their early redressal. They also sought their co-operation in harmonizing Police-Public relationship,” the statement reads.

Speaking on the occasion, “SP Handwara said that such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support of people for better policing and would be conducted in the future as well.”

“The participants were also asked for their full co-operation in adherence to the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by government from time to time in view of Covid -19 pandemic. The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinion freely,” the statement said.