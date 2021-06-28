SPO, wife killed in Awantipora militant attack

Awantipora, June 27: A Special Police Officer of J&K Police and his wife were killed and their daughter was critically injured in a militant attack at Hariparigam village in south Kashmir’s Awantipora district on Sunday.

A police official said that at around 10.30 p.m. militants barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad and fired upon him. "The cop’s wife Raja Begum and their daughter Rafia also received bullet injuries in the attack," he said.

The injured trio were immediately removed to a nearby healthcare facility, where the cop was declared dead on arrival. His wife and daughter were shifted to GMC Anantnag. However, Raja Begum succumbed to her injuries there, and the condition of their daughter is stated to be critical.

Medical Superintendent (MS) GMC Anantnag Dr Muhamad Iqbal Sofi said the girl has a bullet injury in her chest.

Soon after the attack the area was cordoned off and searches were launched to nab the assailants.