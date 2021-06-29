Sports Council issues gag order to employees

Srinagar, June 28: J&K Sports Council has issued restriction order to its employees against criticising council in public domains.

The order to restrict employees from criticising Sports Council in print, electronic or social media platforms was issued on Monday.

“It is impressed upon all concerned that no sports council employee shall in any radio, TV broadcast or communication over any media or in any document published anonymously or pseudonymously or in his own name or in the name of any other person or in any communication to the press or in any public utterance make any statement of fact or opinion which has effect of adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of J&K Sports Council,” reads order issued by Sports Council.

In the order employees have also been gagged from posting or sharing anything on their personal social media handles during working hours.

“Further all Sports Council employees are asked not to post, like, share, tweet, retweet a message or comment in support of any policy or action of the Sports Council while on duty or in the workplace, even if their social media is private. They shall also desist from engaging in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct that may be prejudicial to the organisation on social media,” order further reads.

In the order employees have been warned of strict action if any violation of the order takes place.

“The above instructions are circulated to all concerned for strict implementation and in any case any violation noticed by any employee shall be dealt under law,” order read.