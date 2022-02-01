10 J&K Cricketers shortlisted for IPL Auction

Srinagar: In a major boost to J&K Cricket, 10 J&K cricketers have been shortlisted for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega players auction.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the final list of players who will be up for grabs in the upcoming player’s auction. The IPL players auction is scheduled to be held on Febuary 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and will now feature 590 players.
Around 1214 cricketers from all over the World had registered for the auction and out of them, only 590 have found themselves on the auction list on the basis of interest shown by franchisee teams.
Amongst 590 players who have been shortlisted for the auction, 228 are capped players having represented at the International level, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.
From J&K, 10 top cricketers have found their names on the auction list. That means franchisees have shown interest in them and they have a chance to get sold and go on to play in IPL.
Left-arm young pacer from Anantnag Mujtaba Yousuf is placed at serial 161, followed by Rasikh Salam serial 242, Parvez Rasool serial 354, Qamran Iqbal serial 367, Fazil Rashid, serial 391, Henan Malik, serial 436, Abid Mushtaq, serial 445, Nasir Lone, serial 446, Auqib Nabi, serial 492 and Vivrant Sharma, serial 545.
Mujtaba has been a net bowler with Kolkatta Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore and there is a chance that he may this time get a permanent place in the team. Rasikh Salam before getting banned for age fudging was part of Mumbai Indians winning side. He has regularly been training in Mumbai Indians academy and they may go for him this time as well.
Parvez Rasool after getting unsold in the previous two to three auctions has once again put his name for auction on the base price of Rs 50 lakhs. It would be interesting how it will go for him. Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, and Nasir Lone have all been called for trials by various franchisees recently and may get interested from some of the teams. Qamran Iqbal, Fazil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma, and Henan Malik are talented players and one hopes that they go on to make it.
Already two J&K cricketers Abdul Salad and Umran Malik were retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs four crore each in the squad.
If any of the listed J&K cricketers find buyers in the auction, it would be a big boost for J&K cricket with more than two J&K players in the biggest cricket league in the World.