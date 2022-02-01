10 J&K Cricketers shortlisted for IPL Auction

Around 1214 cricketers from all over the World had registered for the auction and out of them, only 590 have found themselves on the auction list on the basis of interest shown by franchisee teams.

Amongst 590 players who have been shortlisted for the auction, 228 are capped players having represented at the International level, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

From J&K, 10 top cricketers have found their names on the auction list. That means franchisees have shown interest in them and they have a chance to get sold and go on to play in IPL.