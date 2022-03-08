10th Police Martyrs' Memorial Cricket Tournament concludes

Jammu: 10th Police Martyrs’ Memorial Cricket Tournament concluded at Kathua. Vicky 11 Pathankot lifts the trophy.
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh speaking at the closing ceremony said the cricket tournament in Kathua has become a big event and a medium to remember all the fallen heroes of J&K Police who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and provides an opportunity to celebrate life, health and sports.
“Immediately after his arrival, the DGP accompanied by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh laid floral wreaths in the martyrs’ gallery and lit the lamp to pay homage to the brave martyrs. Other dignitaries and families of martyrs and citizens also paid floral tributes to the martyrs on the occasion. Later DGP J&K led the officers and dignitaries to observe silence in memory of the martyrs,” a police press note said.