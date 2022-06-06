17 nomination papers filed for JKFA elections

Srinagar: For the upcoming J&K Football Association (JKFA) elections, 17 persons have submitted their nomination forms for different posts.
The JKFA elections are scheduled to be held on June 17 at Sher-i- Kashmir Indoor Stadium. The last date for submitting nomination papers was June 6 and J&K Sports Council received 17 forms for the various posts.
The elections are going to be held for the posts of President, Treasurer, Vice President of five zones and Chief Executive Officer.
For the President post, three applications have been received while two applications each for the five Vice President posts have been submitted. The Chief Executive Officer post has recieved two applications and the Treasurer post has also received two applications.
J&K High Court had recently directed J&K Sports Council to hold elections of JKFA without delay.