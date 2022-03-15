18 teams to participate in Police Memorial football tournament

The event would be organised by J&K Police under its civic action programme and under the supervision of the J&K Football Association.

JKFA has finalized the teams for the tournament and it is going to be the first major football event of the new season.

J&K Bank FC, J&K Police, JKSPDC, Food and Supplies, AG’s XI, Real Kashmir FC, Downtown Heroes FC, Kashmir Avengers FC, Iqbal Sports, Maharaja FC, Ali Jana, Arco FC, Novelty FC, J&K Bank Academy, Sports Council Academy, Hyderya Sports, Jammu Reds and Jammu Blues are the teams to participate.