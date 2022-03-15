18 teams to participate in Police Memorial football tournament

Srinagar: The 17th edition of the Police Martyrs memorial football tournament is going to witness the participation of the top 18 teams of J&K.
The tournament is scheduled to kick start on March 17 at Synthetic Turf TRC ground Srinagar.
The event would be organised by J&K Police under its civic action programme and under the supervision of the J&K Football Association.
JKFA has finalized the teams for the tournament and it is going to be the first major football event of the new season.
J&K Bank FC, J&K Police, JKSPDC, Food and Supplies, AG’s XI, Real Kashmir FC, Downtown Heroes FC, Kashmir Avengers FC, Iqbal Sports, Maharaja FC, Ali Jana, Arco FC, Novelty FC, J&K Bank Academy, Sports Council Academy, Hyderya Sports, Jammu Reds and Jammu Blues are the teams to participate.