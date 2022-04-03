1st Gulmarg Open Inter-College Tournament concludes

Baramulla: The nine days Inter-College Table-Tennis and Chess Tournament for both boys and girls organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Govt. Degree College Tangmarg concluded successfully yesterday.
In the event, a total number of 47 teams from 17 different colleges of the Kashmir division participated with great vigour and verve. The mega event culminated with the grand finale cum felicitation ceremony which was held in the main campus of the college with a huge gathering of students. Adequate and elaborative arrangements were made by the sports committee.
The Principal Government Degree College Tangmarg, Yasmeen Farooq was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Muhammad Arif Wagay HOD Chemistry hosted the event and gave a detailed report of the tournament that lasted nine days.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principal congratulated all the teams in general and particularly the winners.
She deliberated on the fact that winning and losing are the two sides of the same coin and encouraged the teams who were eliminated in the earlier stages of the tournament not to lose courage and hope to find a brighter result in future.
She also appreciated the efforts of the organizing secretary of the mega event and the members of the Sports committee.
Students, belonging to different colleges, who participated in the event were elated and highly satisfied and desired that such events should be held in the future as well.