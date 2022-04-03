1st Gulmarg Open Inter-College Tournament concludes

The Principal Government Degree College Tangmarg, Yasmeen Farooq was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Muhammad Arif Wagay HOD Chemistry hosted the event and gave a detailed report of the tournament that lasted nine days.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal congratulated all the teams in general and particularly the winners.

She deliberated on the fact that winning and losing are the two sides of the same coin and encouraged the teams who were eliminated in the earlier stages of the tournament not to lose courage and hope to find a brighter result in future.

She also appreciated the efforts of the organizing secretary of the mega event and the members of the Sports committee.