2-day Handball Championship concludes at Udhampur

Udhampur: The two-day district Handball open championship for men and women organised by Management of District Handball Association Udhampur concluded at Subash Stadium Udhampur, here today.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Mohammad Syed Khan was the chief Guest and president J&K Handball Association, Narinder Mahajan was the guest of honour at the closing function.
The final match was played between Udhampur Handball club and Mini Stadium Handball club. Udhampur Handball club defeated Mini Stadium Handball club by (21-12).
Later, the chief guest distributed prizes among the participants.
Among others present were Ashwani Kumar Raina (Executive member HFI), Sandeep Verma(PROHFI), Ravi Singh(Vice president JKHA), Sanjeev Jamwal(Executive member JKHA), Vikram Slathia acting President, Raj guru ( President Volleyball Association), Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed, Suresh Khajuria, Sunil Slathia, Jugal Kishore(Incharge Subhash Stadium), Sanjay Sharma, Arun Gupta, Naveen Sharma, Balbir Singh besides sports persons were present and witnessed the final match.