2021-22 football calendar in J&K unveiled

Srinagar: Stressing on channelizing the energy of youth in constructive activities, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today unveiled the calendar of football activities for the year 2021-2022 at Civil Secretariat here.
Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Alok Kumar; CEO Mission Youth J&K Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Secretary JK Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull and President Jammu Kashmir Football Association Z A Thakur were also present on the occasion.
The calendar contains detailed information and schedule about sports events to be organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council (J&KSC) in the UT starting from July 2021 up to March 2022. The series of activities and tournaments will witness the participation of 1,43,959 players throughout 3402 matches to be played in Jammu, Kashmir and outside the UT.
The football activities shall resume from July 5 at Srinagar starting with the remaining matches of J&K Premier League 2020-21 which is being played in four disciplines. Forty four (44) matches shall be played in football discipline at Srinagar and Jammu in both men’s and women’s category. Other events like Professional Football League shall also kick-start from July 12.
Advisor Khan while releasing the calendar lauded the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for organising sports activities in different parts of the UT so that the energy of youth could be channelized in constructive activities. He said this will provide an opportunity for the sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent and compete with the best of the lot.
Advisor further said that the government was committed to provide national level sports infrastructure with a view to organise high-end competition in the UT to harness the potential of budding sportspersons. He said that due to the encouragement being provided by the government to the sportspersons, the youth of the UT have excelled in sports activities at various national and international tournaments.
Advisor further directed that COVID 19 precautions and health advisories and SOPs be strictly followed for the safety of one and all. He also directed to have limited spectators and ensure vaccination of all players and officials besides ensuring regular testing for better safety standards.
Principal Secretary Alok Kumar briefed the Advisor that they have already directed to provide free testing booths at TRC during the matches.
The activities to be held include two editions of J&K Premier League, All Panchayat/Block Level Tournament, Youth League Boys/Girls, Professional League Tournament, Annual Football League, Futsal Tournament, Knockout Tournament, Annual UT Championship and will conclude with the participation of J&K teams in national tournaments and I-League.
Annual calendars for other sports will also be unveiled in coming days. On the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, the J&K Sports Council is all set to organise activities in 53 different sports disciplines under the tag line ‘Ab Roz Khelenge Hum’ while strictly adhering to the SOPs.