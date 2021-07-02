2021-22 football calendar in J&K unveiled

The football activities shall resume from July 5 at Srinagar starting with the remaining matches of J&K Premier League 2020-21 which is being played in four disciplines. Forty four (44) matches shall be played in football discipline at Srinagar and Jammu in both men’s and women’s category. Other events like Professional Football League shall also kick-start from July 12.

Advisor Khan while releasing the calendar lauded the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for organising sports activities in different parts of the UT so that the energy of youth could be channelized in constructive activities. He said this will provide an opportunity for the sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent and compete with the best of the lot.

Advisor further said that the government was committed to provide national level sports infrastructure with a view to organise high-end competition in the UT to harness the potential of budding sportspersons. He said that due to the encouragement being provided by the government to the sportspersons, the youth of the UT have excelled in sports activities at various national and international tournaments.