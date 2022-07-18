22ND SUB-JUNIOR NATIONAL WUSHU CHAMPIONSHIP | ADGP Jammu felicitates J&K team for bagging 14 medals

Srinagar: ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh Monday felicitated the Jammu and Kashmir team for bagging 14 medals at the 22nd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship.
The ADGP Jammu was the chief guest at a felicitation function organised by the Wushu Association of J&K in Jammu for the medalist players of the recently-held 22nd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship held at Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Singh congratulated the J&K Wushu team for the splendid performance in the championship in which J&K bagged 14 medals.
He appreciated the efforts of the Wushu Association of J&K for bringing laurels to J&K at the national and international levels and for nurturing sports culture in J&K.
Earlier, J&K Sports Council member, Ranjeet Kalra presided over the function.