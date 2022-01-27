24 teams to participate in 4th edition of HCL

Srinagar: The brochure release ceremony of the Harwan Cricket League (HCL) Season-4 was held in Srinagar on Thursday.
The event was held to release the brochure and draw the groups for the teams that are participating in the event. Season-4 will witness 24 teams participating in the event.
Pool-A will include AzamJewellers, Darbagh Cricket Club, Shadab Constructions, Majid Construction, Ams Stars, Biba Cricket Club, Brothers eleven, and Harwan Super Strikers. The Pool-B will include ArabiJewellers, Mir Super kings, Bhat Cricket Club, Ghazi XI, Team Guljan, Wonder boys, Leo Gladiators and Al Baaqie.
The Pool-C will include, Dar Enterprises, Team Sultan, Dara Hawks, Mulphaq Avengers, Rather and Babar, Dara Royals, Chandpora Smashers and Sunshine Strikers.
SHO Harwan RP Singh, Peer Bilal Social Activist were among the guests present on the occasion.