29th Annual Football Championship | Budgam, Srinagar win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing 29th J&K Annual football championship two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Wednesday.
In the first match of the day, DFA Budgam beat DFA Shopian by 5-0 goals. Nadeem, Aamir, Junaid and Waris were the scorers for DFA Budgam.
In the second match of the day, DFA Srinagar defeated DFA Sopore by 9-1 goals. Arsalan Parray scored a hattrick for Srinagar's side while Aakib and Shaik scored two goals each. Owaid and Umair scored one goal each. Saliq scored a lone consolation goal for Sopore.
The event is being organised by the J & K Football Association.