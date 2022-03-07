Sports

29TH J&K FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP | Anantnag, Budgam qualify for next round

29TH J&K FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP | Anantnag, Budgam qualify for next round
Referees head back to sidelines during halftime of a football match at Synthetic Turf in Srinagar. [Image for representational purpose only]Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: DFA Anantnag and Budgam have qualified for the next round of the 29th J&K football championship being played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

In the matches played on Monday, DFA Anantnag and DFA Budgam emerged as winners.

In the first match of the day, DFA Anantnag beat DFA Ganderbal through a tie-breaker by 4-1.

In the second match, DFA Budgam beat DFA Srinagar through a tiebreaker. In allotted time both teams scored one goal each. Ayaan and Muhammad Yasmeen were the scorers. In tie-breaker breaker, Budgam beat Srinagar by 4-2.

DFA Anantnag and DFA Budgam have now qualified for the next round of the tournament.

Related Stories

No stories found.