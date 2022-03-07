29TH J&K FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP | Anantnag, Budgam qualify for next round

Srinagar: DFA Anantnag and Budgam have qualified for the next round of the 29th J&K football championship being played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

In the matches played on Monday, DFA Anantnag and DFA Budgam emerged as winners.

In the first match of the day, DFA Anantnag beat DFA Ganderbal through a tie-breaker by 4-1.