29th J&K football championship from Feb 22

Srinagar: J&K Football Association is going to kick start its 29th Annaul J&K football championship from Febuary 22 at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

The association held its meeting on Thursday in order to finalise the fixtures and arrangements for the event. "The championship will be conducted in three phases.

The first Phase will be played at TRC Synthetic Turf Srinagar from Febuary 22 in which all the districts and Zones of Kashmir Province will participate.

The second phase will be played at GGM Science College ground Jammu from Febuary 27 in which all the Districts of Jammu Province will participate," JKFA statement said.