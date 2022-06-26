2nd Cycle Strike race held from Magam to Gulmarg

Srinagar: The second edition of the Cycle Strike race was held from Rizvi Stop Magam to Gulmarg on Sunday.

About 100 cyclists, including National and International cyclists, took part in the 30-kilometre race.

The race was started by Rizvi Staff Magam Budgam and ended at Gulmarg Baramulla.

On the occasion Transport Commissioner Kashmir Bhupinder Kumar was the chief guest while Managing Director J&K Cable Car Corporation and Chief Executive Office GDA Ghulam Jeelani Zargar were also present.