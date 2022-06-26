2nd Cycle Strike race held from Magam to Gulmarg

Srinagar: The second edition of the Cycle Strike race was held from Rizvi Stop Magam to Gulmarg on Sunday.
About 100 cyclists, including National and International cyclists, took part in the 30-kilometre race.
The race was started by Rizvi Staff Magam Budgam and ended at Gulmarg Baramulla.
On the occasion Transport Commissioner Kashmir Bhupinder Kumar was the chief guest while Managing Director J&K Cable Car Corporation and Chief Executive Office GDA Ghulam Jeelani Zargar were also present.
Speaking on the occasion Transport Commissioner Bhupinder Kumar expressed happiness over the event and said that the youth of Kashmir have a lot of potentials.
"The youth of Kashmir Valley have talents in all kinds of sports but there is a need to support these talented persons and provide a better platform. Many cyclists of the valley have proved their talent on an international level," he said.