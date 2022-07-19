2nd Div I-League | JKFA to conduct J&K Professional League to nominate teams

Srinagar: J&K Football Association is going to conduct J&K Professional League to nominate teams from J&K for the upcoming edition of the Second Division I-League.
As per a notice issued by JKFA, the All India Football Federation has asked J&K Football Association to nominate two teams from J&K for the Second Division I-League.
To nominate teams from J&K, the association is going to conduct J&K Professional League and the top two teams of the league would be nominated.
JKFA has asked all the interested teams to send applications for participation in the J&K Professional League.