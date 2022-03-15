'30 sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 273 cr sanctioned in J&K’

New Delhi: In a bid to encourage sports participation in the Himalayan region, a whopping Rs 506.13 crore is being invested in 77 infrastructure projects under the Khelo India Scheme, sports minister Anurag Thakur stated on Tuesday.

The information was given by Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The minister said that 24 sports academies have been accredited and 199 ‘Khelo India’ Centres (district level) and 11 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence have been approved under the Khelo India Scheme in the Himalayan Region.