3RD ODI | India need to change batting approach in series decider

Manchester: Jolted by a thumping defeat in its last game, the Indian team is expected to tweak its batting template from cautious to a more fearless one in the series-deciding third ODI against England here on Sunday.

The team under Rohit Sharma did put up an ultra-aggressive batting show with a great degree of success during the recently concluded T20 International series but the manner in which it chased a below-par target of 247 in the second ODI has left a lot to be desired.

Rohit would put his hand up and admit that he and other veteran Shikhar Dhawan, were a bit on the defensive in the wake of some fine swing and seam bowling from Reece Topley and David Willey.