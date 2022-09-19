3rd Shaheed DySP Aman memorial T20 cricket tournament concludes

Srinagar: The 3rd Shaheed DySP Aman memorial T20 cricket tournament concluded at Kathua.
As per the statement, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh was on a day-long visit to Kishtwar where he besides presiding over the closing ceremony of the 3rd Shaheed DySP Aman memorial T20 Cricket tournament and chaired officers meeting at DPO.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG DKR Range Dr Sunil Gupta, Commander 9 Sector RR Brig. Samir K Palanda, DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt, CO CISF 7th Reserve Bn. Anand Sexsena, CO IRP 22 Bn Rajesh Kumar Sharma, CO CRPF 52 Bn. Parma Shivan, CO 11 RR Col. Shesh Pal, CO 17 RR Col. Ameya Chiplanker, CO 26 RR Col. Joseph Cristy Tarfil, families of martyrs and respectable citizens of the Kishtwar district were present at the closing ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that JKP has been remembering every martyr of the force through various events and programmes being organised across UT.
Kathua T20 tournament has become a national event now and numerous other events are being organised every year to remember our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in safeguarding the interests of the nation.
He added that such events and programmes provide an opportunity to connect with the families of martyrs. He thanked and appreciated the overwhelming participation of the locals in remembering the JKP martyrs.