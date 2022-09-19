3rd Shaheed DySP Aman memorial T20 cricket tournament concludes

Srinagar: The 3rd Shaheed DySP Aman memorial T20 cricket tournament concluded at Kathua.

As per the statement, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh was on a day-long visit to Kishtwar where he besides presiding over the closing ceremony of the 3rd Shaheed DySP Aman memorial T20 Cricket tournament and chaired officers meeting at DPO.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG DKR Range Dr Sunil Gupta, Commander 9 Sector RR Brig. Samir K Palanda, DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt, CO CISF 7th Reserve Bn. Anand Sexsena, CO IRP 22 Bn Rajesh Kumar Sharma, CO CRPF 52 Bn. Parma Shivan, CO 11 RR Col. Shesh Pal, CO 17 RR Col. Ameya Chiplanker, CO 26 RR Col. Joseph Cristy Tarfil, families of martyrs and respectable citizens of the Kishtwar district were present at the closing ceremony.