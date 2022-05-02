4 J&K Fencers to represent India in Fencing World Cup

Srinagar: In yet another first, four fencers from Jammu and Kashmir have qualified for the Senior World Cup.

The fencers including Vishal Thapar, Javed Ahmed Choudhary, Mayank Sharma and a promising ace fencer Shreya Gupta shall represent the country in the upcoming Senior Fencing Sabre World Cup later this month.

While the Men's World Cup shall be held in Spain, the lone female qualifier Shreya shall be competing in Tunisia, North Africa. Both events are scheduled to be held later this week.