4 Kashmir football referees qualify AIFF CAT-2 fitness test

Srinagar: Four Kashmir based football referees have qualified the fitness test for the CAT-2 Category conducted by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

As per J&K Football Association (JKFA) the association had recommended seven CAT-3 level referees for the CAT-2 qualification to AIFF. Out of seven four have been declared as qualified in the fitness test and will now be appearing in theory, viva and practical.