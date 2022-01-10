4 Kashmir football referees qualify AIFF CAT-2 fitness test

Srinagar: Four Kashmir based football referees have qualified the fitness test for the CAT-2 Category conducted by All India Football Federation (AIFF).
As per J&K Football Association (JKFA) the association had recommended seven CAT-3 level referees for the CAT-2 qualification to AIFF. Out of seven four have been declared as qualified in the fitness test and will now be appearing in theory, viva and practical.
Tanveer Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, Ghulam Mohamad and Abid Najar have qualified the test.
AIFF CAT 2 referees are eligible to officiate all national-level matches. The referees need to undergo and clear fitness test, theory, viva and practical to become CAT-2 referee.
J&K Football Association has congratulated the selected candidates who have cleared the fitness test and is hopeful that they will emerge successful in theory and practical examinations.
“Prior to their departure for Gwalior special classes were conducted for these Cat 3 Referees by JKFA under NA Bhat (HOR) J&K. J&K Football Association has worked hard for the development of the referees department over the years and the results are obviously fruitful,” statement said.