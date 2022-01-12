4 Kashmir players selected for football championship

Srinagar: Four Kashmir physically challenged footballers , have been selected for the West Asian Amputee football championship scheduled to be held in Kish Island Iran from March 5 to 9.
The championship is going to be organised by Amputee Football Federation of Iran under World Amputee Football Federation. Indian team would be playing under Para Amputee Football Association of India.
Four players from Kashmir, Abdul Rehman Mir, Gowher Ahmed, Musaib Rashid and Umar Salam Dar have been selected as part of the Indian team.
Prior to their departure for Iran team is scheduled to undergo 15 days coaching camp in Kerala.
However, the players say it is almost impossible for them to take part in the event as cost expenditure is around Rs 1.60 lakh per person.
“We are unable to generate the funds to take part in the event. We have tried every means but are unable to generate the funds. The cost of participation in the Iran championship is around Rs 1.60 and no one is coming forward for our help,” said Umar Salam Dar.
“We are physically challenged persons who can be part of Indian team in the West Asian Championship. We request Sports Council and other sponsors to help us in achieving our dream,” another player Musaib said.