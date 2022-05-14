500 students join NSS session on ‘Common Yoga Protocol’ at KU

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad joined the event as chief guest while Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir were guests of honour.

The programme was held on the direction of the Ministries of Ayush and Youth Services and Sports, the Government of India, as well as the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in the run-up to the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2022.

Interacting with student participants, Prof Talat said such events help the student community in improving their health to lead a better and more focused life.