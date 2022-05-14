500 students join NSS session on ‘Common Yoga Protocol’ at KU

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Office of National Service Scheme (NSS) on Saturday organised a session on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) for students in the varsity's main campus.
As per the statement, more than 500 students from schools, colleges and the University NSS volunteers participated in the early morning session during which the participants were educated about the health benefits of Yoga and its various techniques and forms.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad joined the event as chief guest while Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir were guests of honour.
The programme was held on the direction of the Ministries of Ayush and Youth Services and Sports, the Government of India, as well as the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in the run-up to the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2022.
Interacting with student participants, Prof Talat said such events help the student community in improving their health to lead a better and more focused life.
He said it is encouraging to see the active participation of students from across schools and colleges in the CYP session.
KU's NSS Programme Coordinator Dr Musavir Ahmad highlighted the objectives of the CYP, while Dr Wakar Amin conducted proceedings of the certificate-distribution ceremony which was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor.