6th Kashmir Powerlifting, Bench Press championship held

Momin Khan was declared Power Man for lifting 640kg with 410.93 points followed by Ubaid Hafiz who lifted 605 kg with 396.98 points.

Arifa Bilal was declared the Power woman for lifting 290kg with 319.62 points, followed by Insha Bilal who lifted 295kg with 293.77points. All the gold medal winners have been selected for the upcoming State Championship scheduled to be held in the month of September.

Nuzhat Ara Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir gave away the prizes among the players and appreciated the players, especially Women Powerlifters.