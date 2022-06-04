7TH DISTRICT PENCAK SILAT CHAMPIONSHIP | DPS Srinagar students bag 39 medals

Srinagar: Delhi Public School Srinagar students have put in a stellar performance by winning 39 medals in the recently concluded 7th District Pencak Silat championship held on May 28 and 29 at Indoor stadium Polo Ground Srinagar.

In the event students, the school bagged 10 Gold, 11 Silver and 16 Bronze medals. A contingent of 41 students from the school participated in the championship.