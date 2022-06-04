7TH DISTRICT PENCAK SILAT CHAMPIONSHIP | DPS Srinagar students bag 39 medals

Srinagar: Delhi Public School Srinagar students have put in a stellar performance by winning 39 medals in the recently concluded 7th District Pencak Silat championship held on May 28 and 29 at Indoor stadium Polo Ground Srinagar.
In the event students, the school bagged 10 Gold, 11 Silver and 16 Bronze medals. A contingent of 41 students from the school participated in the championship.
Congratulating the students, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the school team has put in such a magnificent effort. Over the years, our school has managed to cultivate quite a formidable talent bank for Pencak Silat, as our students have consistently been bagging rich medal hauls in it.
Congratulations to the winners.” Chairman Vijay Dhar also congratulated the winners, and said, “DPS Srinagar stands for providing talent opportunities that have previously been unheard of. The success of our Pencak Silat team, and their predecessors points out how far our quest to unearth talent has come. Congrats to the winners.”