Srinagar: The Annual A-Division Football League will begin on Monday.

District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar will coordinate the event with J&K Sports Council.

The games will be held at the Synthetic Turf TRC ground, with the first match taking place on Monday between Al-Rashid FC and Kashmir Heroes FC, with the second game taking place later that day between Real Cosmos FC and Baghe Hamdan FC.