A-DIVISION FOOTBALL LEAGUE | Al-Rasheed FC beat Makhdoomi FC 7-0

Srinagar: Two games in the ongoing A-Division football competition were played on Thursday at the Synthetic Turf TRC field here.
Valley FC and BaghiHamdan FC were able to tie 1-1 in the opening game of the day.
Imtiyaz Ahmed scored the equaliser for Hamdan FC, while Aijaz Ali scored the winning goal for Valley FC.
Al-Rasheed FC outplayed Makhdoomi FC 7-0 in the second game of the day. Shabir, Abid, and Fayaz each scored three goals in the opening period.
Al-Rasheed scored four more goals in the second half to end up with a 7-0 victory.
Abid scored his second goal and the team’s fifth goal in the 47th minute, while Muzamil scored the team’s fourth goal.