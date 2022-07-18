Sports

A-Division Football League kicks off

GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: The annual A-Division Football League started at the Synthetic Turf at TRC ground here on Monday.

The inaugural match was played between Kashmir Heroes Academy and Al-Rashid FC.

The teams were introduced to one of the senior members of the J&K Football Association S A Hameed who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) President Z A Thakur, JKFA General Secretary Prof B A Shah, DFA Srinagar President Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, and members of the J&K Football Association were also present on the occasion.

The match turned out to be a one-sided affair with Al-Rashid FC defeating Kashmir Heroes FC by 6-0 goals.

Muzamil, Shahid, Ibrahim, Zameer, and Abid were the scorers for the winning side.

The tournament is organised by DFA Srinagar (JKFA) in collaboration with JKSC.

