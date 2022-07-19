A-Division Football League | Majeed Bagh FC defeat Lasjan FC, SKFC draw with MUFC

Srinagar: Majeed Bagh Football Club defeated Lasjan Football Club while Sporting Khonmoh Football Club (SKFC) drew with Muslimeen United Football Club (MUFC) in the ongoing A-Division Football League at the Synthetic Turf at the TRC Ground on Tuesday.
In the first match of the day, SKFC clashed with MUFC and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Shahid Reshi from MUFC and Zubair from SKFC scored two goals each.
In the second match of the day, Majeed Bagh FC defeated Lasjan FC by 2-1.
Zahid scored the first goal of the match for Majeed Bagh FC in the 18th minute while Fahad scored the equaliser in the 34th minute for Lasjan FC. At halftime, the score line read 1-1.
In the second half, Anus scored the second goal for Majeed Bagh FC which turned out to be the decisive goal.
The tournament is organised by District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar (JKFA) in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC).