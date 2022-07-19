A-Division Football League | Majeed Bagh FC defeat Lasjan FC, SKFC draw with MUFC

Srinagar: Majeed Bagh Football Club defeated Lasjan Football Club while Sporting Khonmoh Football Club (SKFC) drew with Muslimeen United Football Club (MUFC) in the ongoing A-Division Football League at the Synthetic Turf at the TRC Ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, SKFC clashed with MUFC and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Shahid Reshi from MUFC and Zubair from SKFC scored two goals each.