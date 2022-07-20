A-DIVISION FOOTBALL LEAGUE | North End FC, Al-Hilal FC win matches

Srinagar: Two games in the ongoing A-Division Football competition were played on Wednesday at the Synthetic Turf TRC facility.

North End FC defeated Nadirgund FC 2-1 in the day’s opening game. Three goals were scored in the second half after an empty first half. North End FC scored goals thanks to Sadam and Athar. Nadirgund FC’s lone goal was scored by Amir.

Al-Hilal FC defeated Kashmir Heroes Academy by an 8-0 score in the day’s second game. Al-Hilal scored four goals in the first half before adding four more in the second.