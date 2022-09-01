Abdul Samad eyeing strong comeback in upcoming IPL

Unlike his normal position of batting at No.5 or 6, Abdul Samad on the final day came into bat at the No.3 position after the fall of SuryanshRaina.

“We were chasing a small total and after the fall of the first wicket early, I didn’t want the team to get under any kind of pressure due to the fall of wickets in quick succession. I said let me go early and try to overhaul this small total as early as possible,” Samad said.

“The Kashmir side bowlers were bowling brilliantly and at that time even a small total would have looked like a mountain if we lose more wickets. The wicket was also not even for a bounce and it was tough to adjust and play your shots. After checking a few deliveries I was able to middle perfectly and was seeing the ball nicely. After that, it was all about playing your shots and bringing the total down as much as possible. With Khajuria also in full flow we were able to chase total in only 11 overs,” Abdul Samad said.