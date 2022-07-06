Abid, Tanveer from Kashmir qualify AIFF Cat 2 referees’ exam

“The referees again need to undergo all the four stages and these all need to be cleared to become CAT-2 Referee (Fitness Test - Theory Exam - Viva OC - Practical),” he said.

Abid said that it is not easy to qualify all the levels and come out as successful in Cat 2 examination.

“We were four from J&K who qualified in the initial stage and then in the next stage were three. However, in the final list only I and Tanveer qualified for the examination. To make this possible one has to work hard both on and off the field. Apart from that one has to keep fitness levels at the top level,” Abid said.

He said that they both are confident that they would be provided with enough opportunity by AIFF to officiate at the National level and be eligible for the top-level Referee examination.