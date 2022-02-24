Ace golfer Ritesh Gupta scores a hole-in-one at JTGC

Jammu: Dr. Ritesh Gupta, an ace golfer from Jammu, today scored a hole-in-one here at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra.
He is the first Golfer of Jammu Tawi Golf Course to achieve this achievement 2nd time and made a hole-in-one shot during the play at Hole No. 17 of JTGC, Sidhra.
Scoring a hole-in-one is a great achievement for a golfer.
Dr. Ritesh Gupta achieved this great achievement in presence of his co-golfers i.e. Vishav Pratap Singh, Rajinder Singh and Maj. Nikhel Dev playing with him in a four ball.
Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta on behalf of the Management of JTGC and its dignified members, congratulated Dr. Ritesh Gupta for achieving the feat and wished him good health and success for the future.
In Golf, hole-in-one commonly occurs on Par 3 (Three shot) holes when a ball hit from Tee (starting point) finishes in the cup on the Green (finishing point). The hole-in-one is the most iconic achievement in golf, especially when it’s a once-in-a-lifetime shot for many Golfers.