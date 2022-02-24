Ace golfer Ritesh Gupta scores a hole-in-one at JTGC

Scoring a hole-in-one is a great achievement for a golfer.

Dr. Ritesh Gupta achieved this great achievement in presence of his co-golfers i.e. Vishav Pratap Singh, Rajinder Singh and Maj. Nikhel Dev playing with him in a four ball.

Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta on behalf of the Management of JTGC and its dignified members, congratulated Dr. Ritesh Gupta for achieving the feat and wished him good health and success for the future.