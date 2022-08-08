ADGP Armed felicitates Pencak Silat Player Ravees Ahmad

Srinagar: ADGP Armed J&K, SJM Gillani felicitated J&K Police martial art player Ravees Ahmad for his successful participation in 19th World Pencak Silat Championship 2022 held at Melaka, Malaysia.
In the event 46 Countries participated and the event was organized by Ministry of Malaysian Government from July 26 to 31.
A felicitation ceremony was held in APHQ J&K Srinagar today to felicitate Ravees Ahmad.
Dronachariya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo-DySP (Sports), Nissar Ahmad-Inspr. Incharge CST and Mohd Hussain ASI(M) Incharge Sports Section APHQ J&K were also present on the occasion.
Ravees Ahmad was the only player from Jammu & Kashmir Police among the total 36 players of team India from different State, UT of the Country.
Ravees Ahmad Head-Constable of J&K Armed Police is presently functioning as Coach in Pencak Silat Central Sports team of Jammu & Kashmir Police.