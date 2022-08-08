ADGP Armed felicitates Pencak Silat Player Ravees Ahmad

Srinagar: ADGP Armed J&K, SJM Gillani felicitated J&K Police martial art player Ravees Ahmad for his successful participation in 19th World Pencak Silat Championship 2022 held at Melaka, Malaysia.

In the event 46 Countries participated and the event was organized by Ministry of Malaysian Government from July 26 to 31.

A felicitation ceremony was held in APHQ J&K Srinagar today to felicitate Ravees Ahmad.