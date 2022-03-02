Adventure sports expert Muhammad Yousuf's demise widely condoled

After his retirement from service at Kashmir University, Yousuf was associated with the Winter Games Association of J&K. He was currently its General Secretary.

Yousuf is credited as being the brain behind the Khelo Indian National Winter Games. He was the person who conceptualised the idea of the Khelo India Winter Games and was the main person behind making it successful.

While hailing his contribution and terming it his personal loss, Muhammad Abbas Wani said, "He was a good writer, a columnist in the field of sports. His dedication and love towards skiing made him the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Skiing and Mountaineering Association," said Abbas Wani.