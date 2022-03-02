Adventure sports expert Muhammad Yousuf's demise widely condoled

Srinagar: Sports Fraternity of J&K has widely condoled the demise of Adventure and Winter Sports expert of J&K, Muhammad Yousuf who passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness in Srinagar.
Yousuf had started as a Swimming Coach and went on to achieve the status of legend in Adventure and Winter Sports in J&K. He was associated with the Kashmir University Sports department for more than three decades and trained thousands of students in Watersports, Adventure and Winter sports.
After his retirement from service at Kashmir University, Yousuf was associated with the Winter Games Association of J&K. He was currently its General Secretary.
Yousuf is credited as being the brain behind the Khelo Indian National Winter Games. He was the person who conceptualised the idea of the Khelo India Winter Games and was the main person behind making it successful.
While hailing his contribution and terming it his personal loss, Muhammad Abbas Wani said, "He was a good writer, a columnist in the field of sports. His dedication and love towards skiing made him the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Skiing and Mountaineering Association," said Abbas Wani.
"I have lost my great friend, my teacher and fellow adventurer. I pray to Almighty Allah for his eternal peace and highest place in Jannah," said Rauf Tramboo, his colleague in adventure sports.
J&K Football Association while condoling the demise said that Muhammad Yousuf contributed a lot to the development of winter Sports in UT.
National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) has also condoled Muhammad Yousuf's demise.
Former Bureaucrat and National Conference Leader Farooq Ahmad Shah expressed deep condolences on the sad demise of noted sports lover
In a statement, Shah said that the late Mandoo had an immense contribution to Sports particularly Winter and other Sports events.
Chairman Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA) and President Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo expressed his deep condolences at the sad demise of Muhammad Yousuf.