Advisor Baseer Khan inaugurates JKPL cricket tournament

Srinagar: The J&K Premier League (JKPL) cricket tournament was on Tuesday inaugurated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, at Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI), Elahibagh here.

The league-based franchisee tournament, organised by INS in collaboration with Green Valley Educational Institute, involves 16 corporate teams and the matches would be held at GVEI cricket field.

Advisor Baseer Khan, who was accompanied by Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull, Chairman GVEI Mohammad Yousuf and others, inaugurated the event by cutting a ceremonial ribbon, unveiling the trophy and playing a ceremonial shot.

On the occasion, Khan hailed the organisers and GVEI Chairman for building such a sports infrastructure in the institute and allowing it to be used for such events.

“This will provide an opportunity for the sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent and compete with the best of the lot,” he said, adding, “It is high time that we garner the talent of our youth and build sportsmanship characters in them.”

He also hailed the Secretary Sports Council for “rejuvenating” sports activities after the COVID-19 halt.

Advisor said the government was committed to provide national level sports infrastructure with a view to organise high-end competition in the UT to harness the potential of budding sportspersons. He said due to the encouragement being provided by the government to the sportspersons, the youth of the UT have excelled in the sports activities.

Advisor Khan thanked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for “guidance” saying his enthusiasm has led to such an important event in Shahr–e-Khaas. “The Lieutenant Governor has also planned to uplift and build sports infrastructure across the UT. He is personally looking after the problems faced by youth and is very keen in uplifting them and channelizing their energy towards constructive activities,” he said.

“The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense potential and will make their mark at national and international level once provided opportunity,” Advisor said. He stressed on following COVID 19 precautions, health advisories and SOPs.