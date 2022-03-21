Advisor Bhatnagar tees off JTGC Golf Champion Cup

Jammu: Jammu Tawi Golf Course in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism Department, Jammu, organized Golf Champion Cup, 2022, here the other day.

The tourney was teed off by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, R R Bhatnagar.

The event was participated by 106 people who were honoured with goodie bags by the Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Advisor Bhatnagar distributed prizes among the winning participants.