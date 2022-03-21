Advisor Bhatnagar tees off JTGC Golf Champion Cup

Jammu: Jammu Tawi Golf Course in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism Department, Jammu, organized Golf Champion Cup, 2022, here the other day.
The tourney was teed off by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, R R Bhatnagar.
The event was participated by 106 people who were honoured with goodie bags by the Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course.
Advisor Bhatnagar distributed prizes among the winning participants.
The event was hosted by RJ Juhie of Big FM, who was the radio partner for the event.
The prize categories included ‘Best in Four Ball’, ‘General’, ‘Senior’, ‘Junior’, ‘Female Participation’ and others like ‘Straight Drive’, ‘Longest Drive’, ‘Bull’s eye’ and ‘a earnest to Pin’.
The overall winner (General) was Pankaj Bhardwaj while Pawan Parihar remained the overall runner up. Colonel Ramesh Chander and Shamsher Singh won overall winner and overall runner up respectively in Senior category while in Junior category, the awards were bagged by Arindam Sudan and Zorawar Singh as overall winner and overall runner up respectively.