Advisor Bhatnagar witnesses matches of ongoing Table Tennis Championship at SKISC

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar today witnessed several matches of ongoing 28th National Masters Table Tennis Championship and participated in the Prize Distribution Ceremony for the several team events at the Sheri Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC) here.

Speaking during the prize distribution ceremony of the championship, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Jammu and Kashmir has tremendous scope for organising sports events of National Level and the government is committed to hold sports events of National and International level across J&K.

He highlighted that the present government under Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha has given top priority to the sports and infrastructure of international standards is being developed here to nurture the sports talent of youth here.