Advisor Bhatnagar witnesses matches of ongoing Table Tennis Championship at SKISC

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar today witnessed several matches of ongoing 28th National Masters Table Tennis Championship and participated in the Prize Distribution Ceremony for the several team events at the Sheri Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC) here.
Speaking during the prize distribution ceremony of the championship, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Jammu and Kashmir has tremendous scope for organising sports events of National Level and the government is committed to hold sports events of National and International level across J&K.
He highlighted that the present government under Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha has given top priority to the sports and infrastructure of international standards is being developed here to nurture the sports talent of youth here.
On the occasion, the Advisor also interacted with players and encouraged them to play with utmost enthusiasm and determination.
During the ongoing matches of the championship, the paddlers from the Indian Accounts and Audit Department (IA&AD) decimated West Bengal 3-0 in the Men’s 40+ final of the 28th Masters National Table Tennis Championships at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium here today.
Following their footsteps, their 50+ squad put up a grand show to win gold against Maharashtra A in a tough final in which the IA&AD men won 3-2.
The IA&AD team and other winners received the glittering trophies and medals from Advisor Bhatnagar. Pertinently, the championship is being organised by J&K Table Tennis Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council & Indian Veterans Table Tennis Committee under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India. More than 1000 players and officials from 28 states, 8 UTs and different institutions are competing in the championship.