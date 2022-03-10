Advisor Khan inspects developmental works at Bakshi Stadium

Taking a detailed round of the stadium, Advisor Farooq Khan stressed upon the representatives of executing agency to expedite pace of work on the project so that it is completed within the stipulated time frame.

He asked them to maintain the environs of the stadium besides ensuring a proper drainage system while executing development of this vital sports facility.

Later, Advisor Khan visited Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor stadium and took stock of progress on sports infrastructure development works being carried out by NPCC with an estimated cost of Rs 14.60 crore.