Afreen Hyder continues to impress with her brilliant performances

Srinagar: The number one ranked 62-kilogram category Taekwondo player in India Afreen Hyder of J&K continues to shine at the National and International levels.

The talented Taekwondo martial art athlete backed by PunitBalan Group has been continuously taking part in National and International level events. She has been bagging medals continuously and maintaining her number one rank in India in the 62-kilogram category.

Afreen recently bagged the bronze medal for India in the G2 level ranking tournament held in Ramla, Israel from August 11 to 13. Afreen may be the only one from Kashmir to have bagged a medal in such an event.

She has also been competing in the Champion of Champions competition being held in India.

The competition is being held in six different States and the finalists would be competing in the finals scheduled to be held in September at Nashik.

In this event held in Hyderabad from August 18 to 21, Afreen bagged a gold medal and qualified for the finals.