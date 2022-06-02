Afreen wins Islamia College road race

In the event, around 54 Girls participated and the first 10 position holders were awarded.

AfreenAkhter of BA 2nd Sem finished first while MehakFayaz of B. Com (Hons) 6th Semester finished second.

MasratShabir of B. Sc 6th Semester finished third while Hiban of BA 4th Semester fourth. Aniqa of B. Com (Hons) 2nd Semester finished fifth.

The winners were felicitated by the Principal who interacted with the participants.