AG’s Office-XI beat Kashmir Arrows

Srinagar: In the ongoing 3rd Badamwari Knockout football tournament one match was played at Waris Khan ground, Badamwari, Rainawari, here on Friday.
In the match, AG’s Office XI clashed with Kashmir Arrows. The match turned out as tie-in slotted time and the outcome was decided through penalties.
In the tiebreaker, AG’s Office XI emerged as the winner. Nirdosh of AG’s Office XI was awarded man of the match.
Earlier in the match played on Thursday, Galaxy FC beat Novelty FC.
The event is being organised by Badamwari Sports Fraternity.