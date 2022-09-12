Ajay Sharma appointed coach of J&K senior cricket team

Srinagar: Former Delhi-based player and current head coach of the J&K senior men’s side, Ajay Sharma, was appointed by the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA).

Sanjeev Sharma, a former cricketer for India and Delhi who served as the J&K senior team coach last year, would be replaced by Sharma. Sanjeev will be the Vidarbha team’s coach for the upcoming campaign.

“In order to ensure continuity, the selection committee preferred the same set of coaches who were selected during the last season but Sanjeev Sharma, Head Coach in the last season was not available due to other commitments. Hence Ajay Sharma who has played for India, Delhi, and HP and holds the record of batting average close to 80 in Ranji Trophy, which is second only to Sh. Vijay Merchant was given nod by the Selection Committee and appointed Head Coach of the Senior Men’s team,” a statement released by JKCA quoted Brigadier Gupta, Member Administration reads.