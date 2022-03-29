Alok Kumar declares 16th J&K Wushu Championship open

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary said that Wushu is a medal-winning sports discipline and the stars of this game from the Union Territory have, time and again, brought laurels to the Association and the UT as well.

“Wushu will receive a major boost and facilitate J&K Wushu Association and the players, the Government is all set to establish Wushu Academies in both the regions. Moreover, Rs 1.50 crore will be used for the establishment of equipment and infra,” said Alok Kumar.