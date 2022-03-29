Alok Kumar declares 16th J&K Wushu Championship open

Jammu: Principal Secretary to Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar declared 16th J&K Wushu Championship open at Sports Council Indoor Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar, here today.
Alok Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Chief Accounts Officer J&K Sports Council, Zaffar; Ace Sports Administrator and Vice President J&K Wushu Association, Ranjeet Kalra, President J&K Wushu Association, Vijay Saraf and Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, Ashok Singh and Manager Indoor hall Bhagwati Nagar Vikas Dogra were the guests of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary said that Wushu is a medal-winning sports discipline and the stars of this game from the Union Territory have, time and again, brought laurels to the Association and the UT as well.
“Wushu will receive a major boost and facilitate J&K Wushu Association and the players, the Government is all set to establish Wushu Academies in both the regions. Moreover, Rs 1.50 crore will be used for the establishment of equipment and infra,” said Alok Kumar.