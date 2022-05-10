Alok Kumar declares YSS Cricket Cup open

Srinagar: Principal Secretary to Government Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Alok Kumar on Tuesday declared Youth Services and Sports Cup in cricket open at Kashmir University ground here.
He hoped that the young boys and girls from the J&K would take their sports talent to the next level by grabbing maximum benefits from such types of sports tournaments by ensuring their active participation in the coaching camps and the tournaments organized by the Department from time to time.
“To infuse a sense of competition and make these sports competitions more interesting and full of excitement, the YS&S Department is giving away cash prizes of 50 thousand for the first position, 30 thousand for the second position, and Rs 20 thousand for the third position under YSS Cup-21," he said.
The inaugural ceremony of the tournament began with the pledge, and oath-taking.
Joint Director (Kashmir) YSS Bashir Ahmed earlier in his welcome address while providing details pertaining to the cricket tournament said that district teams from 19 districts of the UT are taking part in the sports extravaganza.
He further said that 270 student players are taking part in the 6 days long cricket tourney and more than 200 YSS officials have been deputed for the successful conduct of the YSS Cup Cricket.