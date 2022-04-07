Alok Kumar e-launches YSS Cup-2022

Jammu: Principal Secretary to Government Youth Services and Sports department Alok Kumar on Thursday e-launched YSS Cup-2022 at MA Stadium, here.
The Principal Secretary was accompanied by the Director of Youth Services and Sports, Gazanfar Ali, Deputy Director Jammu Jitender Mishra, Deputy Director Planning Ravi Kumar Sharma, Accounts Officer Directorate, Sunil Kumar Sharma and Section Officers-Ajaz Haji and Shivnandan Singh Mankotia.
Before declaring the YSS Cup-2022 open, Alok Kumar said that the Department got encouraged and enthused by the success of the YSS Cup-2021 and decided to make the event an annual feature.
The Principal Secretary said that the registration of the players should be equitable and it should be ensured that all the Panchayats get the due representation, adding that the venues selected should preferably in Panchayats.
"I am sure that the Departmental coaches and other experts must have noted the talented players and they should ensure that these players get a proper chance in this Cup also so that the skill of these players is honed and fine-tuned to receive advanced training in future," Principal Secretary said.
The Principal Secretary further said that National Panchayat Day is falling on April 24, so the Department should lead by example to involve more and more Panchayats in sporting activities to ensure that National Panchayat Day is celebrated in a befitting manner.
The Principal Secretary said that choosing venues at various Panchayats for holding the sports activities will serve a twin purpose of developing playfields and saturating sports equipment at the Panchayat level.
Serving strict instructions to the field staff members, the Principal Secretary said to rectify the weaknesses of YSS Cup-2021 for the good health of YSS Cup-22.