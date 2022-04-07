Alok Kumar e-launches YSS Cup-2022

Before declaring the YSS Cup-2022 open, Alok Kumar said that the Department got encouraged and enthused by the success of the YSS Cup-2021 and decided to make the event an annual feature.

The Principal Secretary said that the registration of the players should be equitable and it should be ensured that all the Panchayats get the due representation, adding that the venues selected should preferably in Panchayats.

"I am sure that the Departmental coaches and other experts must have noted the talented players and they should ensure that these players get a proper chance in this Cup also so that the skill of these players is honed and fine-tuned to receive advanced training in future," Principal Secretary said.